Canada vs. Morocco: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday as Canada takes on Morocco in a crucial Group F match in the standings.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Canada was knocked out of contention for the Round of 16 after losing to Croatia 4-1 on Sunday following a 1-0 loss to Belgium last Wednesday.

After Alphonso Davies finally scored the first goal in Canadian men's World Cup history against Croatia, Canada will still be looking to make history against Morocco as they seek their first-ever World Cup point.

All tournament long, TSN is delivering fans unique multi-language broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup. Experience play-by-play commentary voiced in the official languages of the competing teams. Stream these multi-language feeds on TSN.ca/TSN App.

Morocco sits tied for first place in Group F with Croatia after the two teams played to a scoreless last Wednesday and then Morocco upset No.2-ranked Belgium 2-0 on Sunday.

A win against Canada will push Morocco forward into the knockout stage for the first time since 1986.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Canada vs. Morocco

You can watch Canada vs. Morocco, along with every game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Thursday, Dec. 1

Pregame Start Time: 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 9:45 a.m. ET/6:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: CTV, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.