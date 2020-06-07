1h ago
Canada West to cancel fall sports in 2020
U Sports and Canada West will announce in tandem on Monday the cancellation of all fall sports in 2020. The six teams in Canada West - Alberta Golden Bears, Calgary Dinos, Saskatchewan Huskies, Regina Rams, UBC Thunderbirds, and Manitoba Bisons - were to play a shortened five-game schedule.
TSN.ca Staff
U Sports and Canada West will announce in tandem on Monday the cancellation of all fall sports in 2020.
Jim Mullin, host of Gridiron Nation on TSN, said while Canada West has a challenge with four schools from four provinces under their jurisdiction, his hope is that OUA and RSEQ, the governing bodies for university sports in Ontario and Quebec respectively, will find a way to play within their own borders if it is safe to do so.
The six football teams in Canada West - Alberta Golden Bears, Calgary Dinos, Saskatchewan Huskies, Regina Rams, UBC Thunderbirds, and Manitoba Bisons - were to play a shortened five-game schedule.
More details to follow.