U Sports and Canada West will announce in tandem on Monday the cancellation of all fall sports in 2020.

With the impeding announcement tomorrow of @USPORTSca cancelling fall sports, we are fortunate that Canadians across the NCAA provide us headlines to pursue this fall. — Krown Gridiron Nation on TSN (@KGNonTSN) June 7, 2020

What I'm still hoping for is that OUA and RSEQ find a way to play within their own borders if it is safe for all participants and the community at large. Certainly the CW has a challenge with four provinces in play. https://t.co/KwtH3uBBdG — Jim Mullin (@Jim_MullinTSN) June 7, 2020

Jim Mullin, host of Gridiron Nation on TSN, said while Canada West has a challenge with four schools from four provinces under their jurisdiction, his hope is that OUA and RSEQ, the governing bodies for university sports in Ontario and Quebec respectively, will find a way to play within their own borders if it is safe to do so.

The six football teams in Canada West - Alberta Golden Bears, Calgary Dinos, Saskatchewan Huskies, Regina Rams, UBC Thunderbirds, and Manitoba Bisons - were to play a shortened five-game schedule.

More details to follow.