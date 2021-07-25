Canada falls to Japan in softball, will play for bronze

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Canada will play for bronze in softball at the Tokyo Olympics.

Japan scored the game's only run in extra innings Sunday to defeat the Canadians 1-0 in round-robin action.

Veteran reliever Danielle Lawrie took the loss for Canada (2-2), while Miu Goto was lights out with six strikeouts in two innings of work for Japan (4-0) to get the win.

Eri Yamade singled to centre with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth to score Hitomi Kawabata and end Canada's gold-medal hopes.

Softball's field will be whittled down to four teams following Monday's action. The countries with the two best records play for gold Tuesday, while No. 3 versus No. 4 will go for bronze.

Canada is assured a spot in the top-4, but wanted so much more at the 2020 Games.

Ranked third in the world behind the United States and Japan coming into the six-team tournament, the Canadians close out the round-robin portion of the event Monday against No. 9 Italy back at Yokohama Baseball Stadium, which sits about 30 kilometres from the main Olympic venues in this sprawling city on the west side of Tokyo Bay.

The U.S. (4-0) beat No. 8 Australia (1-3) earlier Sunday by a 2-1 scoreline. Fifth-ranked Mexico (0-3) took on Italy (0-3) in the late game.

The tournament's two highest-scoring teams entering play, Canada and Japan were locked in a pitchers' duel until the seventh.

Eri Yamada singled to lead off the bottom of the inning. She was sacrificed to second before a fielding error by Canadian shortstop Jenny Yeung put runners on the corners with one only one out.

An intentional walk loaded the bases. Then with the infield drawn in, Lawrie forced a lineout for the second out and a popup to end the threat

Canada had a chance to take the lead with a runner placed on second in the top of the eighth, but Goto, as she did in the seventh, struck out the side before her team won it in the bottom half.

The 34,046-seat venue in Yokohama would have no doubt been packed — despite blistering temperatures that felt like 37 C with the humidity — if not for pandemic restrictions keeping fans away from most Olympic events in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Canada has never won a softball medal at the Games, but came agonizingly close 13 years ago with a fourth-place finish in Beijing.

Both softball and baseball were dropped from the Olympic docket in 2012 and 2016. The sports are set to be nixed again for the 2024 Games in Paris, but it's expected they'll return four years later in Los Angeles.

Canada failed to qualify for the 2020 Olympic baseball tournament after finishing fourth in 2004 and sixth in 2008.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2021.

