Canada wins first two at World Mixed Curling Championship in Scotland

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom — So far so good for Felix Asselin's Canadian crew at the World Mixed Curling Championship in Scotland.

Asselin, with vice-skip Laurie St-Georges, second Emile Asselin and lead Emily Riley, defeated Finland 10-1 and Chinese Taipei 8-3 in Group B round robin action on Saturday.

Canada plays in a pool with Slovenia, New Zealand, Poland, Australia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania and Chinese Taipei. Canada is the defending champion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2023.