Headlined by all-time international goal-scoring leader Christine Sinclair, Canada Soccer announced its 18-person roster that will compete in the Women's Football Tournament at next month's Tokyo Olympics.

Bronze medalists at the last two Summer Olympics, Canada is drawn into a group with hosts Japan, Chile and Great Britain. They open the tournament on July 21 in Sapporo against Japan.

“For me, team selection was a question of picking the right blend of players across the pitch, so that we can progress through the six games at the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament ready to win,” Canada head coach Bev Priestman said. “I know these players will do everything in their power to make Canada proud. With hard work, the right mindset and a strong belief in our individual and collective ability, Canada can give any team a really difficult game and ultimately succeed in the Olympic Games.”

Twelve players return from Canada's bronze medal-winning effort at London 2012.

On top of the 18 players selected, there are four alternates who will travel with the team: Jordyn Huitema, Sophie Schmidt, Erin McLeod and Gabrielle Carle.