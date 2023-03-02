UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards was named the Big East Conference's Most Improved player for the 2022-23 season on Thursday.

The junior from Kingston, Ont., has started all 28 of her games for the Huskies this season and is averaging a career-best 16.3 points and 8.8 rebounds. She trails only teammates Azzi Fudd in scoring (17.9 PPG) and Dorka Juhasz (10.0) in rebounding.

The BIG EAST’s Most Improved Player!



👏 Aaliyah Edwards pic.twitter.com/vyICC3F3b6 — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) March 2, 2023

After averaging 7.9 points a night last season, Edwards has stepped up for UConn this year in place of missing pieces -- most notably Paige Bueckers -- and helped lead the team to a 26-5 record.

Edwards was also named as one of five finalists for NCAA 2023 Katrina McClain Awardc, given each year to the best power forward in women's NCAA basketball.

The No. 9-ranked Huskies will play in the Big East Tournament on Saturday. Edwards has been named to the Big East All-Tournament Team in each of the past two seasons.

Villanova's Maddy Siegrist won Big East Player of the Year and UConn's Nika Mühl took home Defensive Player of the Year.