UConn's Aaliyah Edwards has been selected as one of the 10 semifinalists for the 2023 Naismith Women's College Player of the Year.

As a junior, the Kingston, Ont., product averaged career highs in points (16.6) and rebounds (9.2) per game while shooting 57.3 per cent from the field this season.

Edwards was named the Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player and earned the Big East Most Improved Player award. She was unanimously selected to the All-Big East First Team.

One of only two Huskies to play in every game this season as UConn dealt with a significant number of injuries in 2022-23, Edwards recorded 14 double-doubles and recorded a career-high 26 points against Florida State on Dec. 18.

The award's four finalists will be announced on March 21.