48m ago
Davies voted 3rd for Tuttosport Golden Boy
Canadian Alphonso Davies finished third in voting for the Tuttosport Golden Boy, an annual award recognising the top under-21 player playing with a top division club in Europe.
TSN.ca Staff
The Bayern Munich left-back was topped by Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Barcelona winger Ansu Fati.
Canadian Jonathan David finished 17th in the voting, marking the first time two Canadians finished in the Top 20 in voting for the award.