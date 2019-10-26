34m ago
Canadian Davies makes 1st start with Bayern
TSN.ca Staff
Canadian Alphonso Davies will make his first start for German club Bayern Munich Saturday in their Bundesliga match against Union Berlin.
The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has appeared in four matches for Bayern Munich and scored one goal.
Bayern currently sits third in the Bundesliga table with a 4-3-1 record.