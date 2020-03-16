Are the Buccaneers Brady's most likely destination?

TAMPA, Fla. — Canadian tight end Antony Auclair agreed to a one-year contract extension with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

Auclair, of Notre-Dame-des-Pins, Que., is entering his fourth season with Tampa Bay after joining the NFL squad as an undrafted free agent out of Laval.

The Bucs use the six-foot-six, 256-pound Auclair mainly as a blocker. The 26-year-old Canadian has 10 catches for 84 yards over his NFL career.

Auclair was placed on season-ending injured reserve last November after suffering a toe injury in a game versus the Seattle Seahawks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2020.