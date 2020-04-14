At 24, Ashley Lawrence is the reigning Canada Soccer female player of the year — an influential fullback/midfielder who has already won 91 caps for her country.

But the Paris Saint-Germain player has other things on her mind these days.

"This is definitely a unique time we're living in," she said from Paris. "For myself during this period, I'm always someone who tries to practise gratitude and to really see what I do have. I think it's definitely more of an eye-opener being at home inside during such a long period of time. It really makes you think.

"For myself, it's recognizing that staying inside, it's so important. It's difficult for a lot of people, for some more than others, but it's a sacrifice that is going to help us in the long term. I think that there is a silver lining in this for everyone and there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Staying inside saves lives and it's true."

Lawrence, a native of Brampton, Ont., elected to stay in France at the beginning of the pandemic.

"I thought that maybe it'd last a few weeks and then the season would pick back up," she said. "And now it's obviously a lot longer than that."

Another major factor was she lives with her boyfriend. Had she been alone, she says she would likely have returned home. PSG striker Jordyn Huitema and Lyon defender Kadeisha Buchanan, fellow Canadian internationals, are back in Canada.

France has been hit hard by the virus. Life has changed.

"Right now, we're at a point where it's pretty restricted," said Lawrence.

She can leave her home to go shopping for groceries and necessities but otherwise is limited to an hour a day outside and has to carry a document that shows when she left and why.

"So very strict, but for obvious reasons," she said.

There are "enormous" lineups at stores, exacerbated by the need for social distancing and limits to the number of people inside. The good news is Lawrence lives in the Paris suburbs, so the situation is slightly better than downtown.

Lawrence, who gets the occasional run in, is eating healthy. Her boyfriend studied nutrition.

PSG has given her an indoor workout regimen, as has the Canadian national team. Canada has also organized webinar sessions so she can work out with teammates and the national team strength and conditioning coach.

"I think it's great for motivation and to see that we're all in the same position in different parts of the world," she said. "(After) getting the news of the Olympics being postponed, collectively we're still working towards a goal and that's the (Tokyo) competition — but also our personal development every day. So that's been really nice to get that support."

Another of the reasons she elected to stay in France was Paris Saint-Germain was facing a crucial time in its schedule. Second in the French league, PSG (13-1-2) was due to play league-leading Lyon on March 14, Bordeaux in the French Cup semifinal on March 21 and Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal on March 25.

"Definitely a critical time for is," said Lawrence, who joined PSG in January 2017 after a successful collegiate career at West Virginia.

With Paris Saint-Germain just three points behind Lyon (14-0-2), the top-of-the-table clash was a big one.

Lawrence has seen action in a variety of roles with Canada from fullback to winger and central midfielder. With PSG, she has been playing on the left side — as fullback and wing.

She feels comfortable in both roles but says she enjoys playing left back, which allows her to attack down the flank or cut inside and use her right foot.

"I think I can really add a lot to the fullback position and kind of reinvent it in different ways," she said.

These days Lawrence takes pride in the soccer community doing what it can to help during the pandemic, citing the likes of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo who have stepped up to assist with generous contributions.

But you don't have to be a superstar to make a difference.

"A helping hand. I think that's really what it's all about," she said. "It's seeing a person and seeing how you can help them in any sort of way, and make a difference. It is a chain effect."

Lawrence has been doing her bit back home for several years via Yes She Canada, which she founded to help connect pro players with young girls and mentor them through sports "show them that they can believe in themselves, that their dreams are possible."

"As I continue to learn, I want to transmit those experiences onto the next generation."

Her time in France has honed her French language skills, with Lawrence saying it is now the language used at home with her boyfriend.

"I struggled with it (at school). I would say that I was starting from scratch when I first came over to France," she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2020.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter