Canadian starter Mike Soroka of the Atlanta Braves was named one of the three finalists for the National League Rookie of the Year Award as announced by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

The other two finalists are first baseman Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres.

The winner will be announced next week on Nov. 11.

Soroka was magnificent in his first full big league season, going 13-4 with an ERA of 2.68 in 29 starts for the Braves. Despite the strong season for the 22-year-old, he will be in tough to win the award as Alonso broke Aaron Judge's rookie home run record with a whopping 53 longballs in 161 games.

Soroka is a native of Calgary and made his big league debut in May of 2018.