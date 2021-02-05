The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame announced on Friday that it will be forgoing the election of a 2021 class, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The St. Mary's, Ont.-based museum says it still intends to have a ceremony for the Class of 2020.

“Despite the decision to not elect a class of Hall of Famers in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic situation, we remain committed and excited to induct our 2020 class of Justin Morneau, Duane Ward, John Olerud and Jacques Doucet at a time when it is safe to do so in person," the hall of fame's board said in a statement. "We continue to work to develop a plan for induction, and look forward to being able to provide details when we have more information. We hope you will all join us in celebration when the time comes!”

Among those already elected to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame include several players also enshrined in Cooperstown including Chatham, Ont.'s Ferguson Jenkins, Roy Halladay, Tim Raines and Vladimir Guerrero Sr.

The induction ceremony for the Class of 2020 was officially postponed last April.

The museum traditionally holds its induction ceremony for the last weekend in July.