Canadian Bianca Andreescu has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing her to withdraw from the Madrid Open on Sunday.

The 20-year-old posted on Twitter that she is feeling good, resting and continuing to follow health protocols and safety guidelines.

Andreescu says she tested negative twice before her flight to Madrid, but was informed of the positive test upon her arrival.

“I’m very sorry that I have to withdraw from Madrid, I was really looking forward to playing in Madrid”, Andreescu said.



Andreescu last played at the Miami Open in early April. She reached her first final since capturing the 2019 US Open, but was forced to retire from the championship match due to an ankle injury.

The Madrid Open runs from April 27-May 9.