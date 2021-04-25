Canadian Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the Madrid Open due to illness, the tournament announced on Sunday.

“I’m very sorry that I have to withdraw from Madrid, I was really looking forward to playing in Madrid”, Andreescu said in a quote provided by the event.

We wish you a speedy recovery, @Bandreescu_! — #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) April 25, 2021

Andreescu last played at the Miami Open in early April. She reached her first final since capturing the 2019 US Open, but was forced to retire from the championship match due to an ankle injury.

The Madrid Open runs from April 27-May 9.