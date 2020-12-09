Henderson cramming for two-course U.S. Women’s Open Canadian Brooke Henderson will compete in her eighth U.S. Women’s Open major this week, but everything is a bit off-kilter at this year’s event which is being played on two courses due to the limited December daylight hours, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

At 23, Brooke Henderson is already a veteran of the U.S. Women’s Open. This week, she’s playing her eighth championship. But the previous seven have been nothing like this.

From the December date to the driving range that has a chain-link fence 60 yards off the tee, everything is a bit off-kilter at this year’s event being played at Houston’s Champions Golf Club.

“It’s definitely very different,” said Henderson. “I feel the biggest one is trying to learn the two courses, and understanding them the best we can going into [Thursday] and Friday.”

It’s rare that any tournament uses two courses, let alone a major, but due to the limited daylight hours, that was the only option for the United States Golf Association. It’s meant a cram session for players and caddies as they try to grasp the nuances of the Jackrabbit and Cyprus Creek courses. The golfers will play one round on each course before moving to Cyprus Creek for the final two over the weekend.

“I think it’s nice I play Jackrabbit [on Thursday] so I can get it out of the way and let us just focus on Cypress,” said Henderson. “Brittany (Henderson’s caddie/sister) has been working very hard so hopefully we can come up with a great strategy and post some low scores.”

Henderson played 18-hole practice rounds on both Monday and Tuesday – a rarity for her on a normal week – and then nine more on Wednesday. The extra work she and her fellow competitors have put in could easily come into play in what is already a long, mentally draining week.

“It’s been a little bit taxing that way, playing more than you would normally early in the week,” admitted Henderson, who took last week off knowing what was ahead. “Mentally, just trying to focus when you’re out there and learn these golf courses in a limited amount of time, trying to understand them the best you can and get a good strategy.”

The Smiths Falls, Ont., golfer has a game that seems well suited to the task ahead. She is ranked ninth in average driving distance at just a shade over 266 yards which will come in handy on the two layouts that have been stretched out.

As well, her usual aggressive style of play could separate her from others who may be less experienced at majors.

Her putting may decide where she eventually finishes. Cyprus Creek has massive greens - the size of city parks - and lag putting will be a much-desired commodity. She can be streaky with the flatstick but when it’s on, she can fill up the cup all day.

Henderson made her debut at the U.S. Women’s Open as a 15-year-old when she tied for 59th. A year later, she ended up tied for 10th and won honours as the low amateur. Since then she’s had a mixed bag of results including a best of a tie for fifth in 2015 in her first run as a professional, and a high of 64th in 2016.

She comes into this year’s edition, her 30th start in a major, with limited play for someone who has averaged more than 30 starts a year for the past four seasons. But when the LPGA returned to play after the pandemic pause, Henderson didn’t rush back. She was more concerned with safety than swings.

So far she’s played just six events but aside from a missed cut at the AIG Women’s Open Championship, she’s had a strong run. She lost in a playoff at the ANA Inspiration and since then has logged three consecutive sixth-place finishes, including one at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship where she played in the final group on Sunday.

“It’s really exciting to be playing my eighth U.S. Women’s Open,” said Henderson, who has won nine times in her young career. “It’s just amazing to be in the field. Now being in a position where I can potentially put myself in a good spot on the weekend and win this thing would be amazing. I’m just really looking forward to it.”