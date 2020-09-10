Henderson tied for the lead at LPGA major

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Canada's Brooke Henderson is tied for the lead after the morning wave of the first round at the LPGA Tour's second major of the season.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a 4-under 68 on her 23rd birthday Thursday after recording birdies on four of her final eight holes at the ANA Inspiration.

After the morning wave, Henderson sat in a tie for top spot with top-ranked Danielle Kang of the United States, Yu Liu of China and Kelly Tan of Malaysia.

Hamilton's Alena Sharp, the only other Canadian in the field, had an afternoon tee time.

Henderson wasn't in top form in her first two events since the LPGA Tour returned from its COVID-19 suspension last month, missing the cut at the British Open and tying for 49th at the Arkansas Championship.

Henderson has a Canadian record nine wins on the top tour, including a major title at the 2016 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

