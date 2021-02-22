Could the Eagles and Jets be looking to draft a QB in the top 10?

Canadian cornerback Tevaughn Campbell has re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, his representation has announced.

Campbell, 27, started four games last season for the Chargers, amassing 22 tackles, three pass breakups, one forced fumbled and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown. He appeared in 14 games overall for the Chargers in 2020.

Campbell, who hails from Scarborough, Ont., originally joined the Chargers in 2019 as a member of their practice squad. He also has spent time with the New York Jets.

A product of the University of Regina, Campbell, began his professional football career in the CFL. Over four seasons (2015-18), he played for the Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes.