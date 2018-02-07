Dale Coyne Racing confirmed Wednesday Canadian Zachary Claman De Melo and Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi will share the team's second entry in IndyCar this season, partnering with four-time Champ Car World Series champion Sebastien Bourdais.

Claman De Melo will be the third Canadian full-time driver in IndyCar this season, alongside James Hinchcliffe and Robert Wickens who are partners at Schmidt-Peterson Motorsports.

The full race schedule hasn't been confirmed, but Claman De Melo will be in the car for the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 11 and will also race the Grand Prix of Long Beach and Grand Prix of Alabama in April.

Fittipaldi, who seems to be the team's preferred driver on ovals, will start his season at the Phoenix Grand Prix, the second race of the season, and will also get the Indianapolis 500.

Claman De Melo made his IndyCar debut in the season finale at Sonoma last season with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, finishing 17th. Prior to that the 19-year-old Montreal native raced two seasons in Indy Lights, IndyCar's farm series. Claman De Melo finished ninth in 2016 and fifth in 2017, despite missing the final two races of the season.

Fittipaldi is the grandson of racing legend Emerson Fittipaldi.

With the Coyne announcement Wednesday, the IndyCar field appears set with 22 full-time entries and a number more part-time racers.