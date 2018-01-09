TORONTO — Coaches Michael Findlay and Paul Stalteri will lead a 10-day training camp for Canadian under-23 players eligible for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Octavio Zambrano was to have been part of the camp that opened Tuesday in Orlando, Fla., but was fired as men's head coach on Monday.

Findlay is an assistant coach with the senior men's team while Stalteri, Canada's all-time caps leader, is a staff coach who has been working with younger age-group teams.

The Canadian roster includes Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Alphonso Davies.

The camp will include games against local side S.I.M.A. and Colombia's Club Atletico Nacional.

Canada

Goalkeepers: James Pantemis, Montreal Impact; Thomas Hasal, Vancouver Whitecaps FC U-18 Residency.

Defenders: Terique Mohammed, Toronto FC Academy; Julian Dunn-Johnson, Toronto FC II; Derek Cornelius, FK Javor Ivanjica (Serbia); Thomas Meilleur-Giguere, Montreal Impact; Kamal Miller, Syracuse University; Daniel Kinumbe, Montreal Impact Academy.

Midfielders: Shamit Shome, Montreal Impact; Liam Fraser, Toronto FC II; Tristan Borges, SC Heerenveen (Netherlands); David Choiniere, Montreal Impact; Alphonso Davies, Vancouver Whitecaps; Aidan Daniels, Toronto FC II; Mansoor Afzaly, Sigma FC; Clement Bayiha. Montreal Impact Academy; Mathieu Choiniere, Montreal Impact.

Forwards: Shaan Hundal, Toronto FC II; Adonijah Reid, FC Dallas; Luca Uccello, Toronto FC II; Gabriel Wiethaeuper-Balbinotti, Montreal Impact Academy.