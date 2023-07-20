Canadian Corey Conners began The Open Championship with a 2-over 73 Thursday at Royal Liverpool.

The Listowel, Ont., native made three birdies and five bogeys in his opening round, which had him in a tie for 70th as of the early evening portion of Day 1. Tommy Fleetwood, Emiliano Grillo and amateur Christo Lamprecht held the lead at 5-under.

Conners' round got off to a rocky start with back-to-back bogeys on the Par 4 second and third holes. But he bounced right back, making birdie on the Par 4 fourth and Par 5 fifth to put him back at even-par. He parred the next six holes and made back-nine bogeys before carding birdie on the Par 3 17th. With an opportunity to possibly get back to even on the Par 5 finishing 18th, Conners put his second shot into the greenside bunker and made bogey to end up at 2-over.

Conners is one of two Canadians in the field this week in Hoylake, England, as Canadian Open winner Nick Taylor also got his Open Championship started Thursday. Taylor was 1-over par in a tie for 50th when Conners finished his round.