55m ago
Canadian Crestwood Prep alumni sign letters of intent with Syracuse
Royal Crown Academic School's senior girls basketball team members and Crestwood Prep alumni Shayeann Day-Wilson and Latasha Lattimore have both signed letters of intent to play for Syracuse University’s women’s basketball team in 2021.
TSN.ca Staff
Day-Wilson, a point guard, averaged 13.2 points per game, 5.1 assists per game and 5.1 rebounds per games in the regular season and is coming off back-to-back OSBA Championships with Crestwood Prep. In the postseason, she averaged 14.4 PPG, 8.7 APG and 4.9 RPG.
At forward, Lattimore also played a large role in the two consecutive provincial titles at Crestwood Prep. She averaged 17.5 PPG, 9.5 RPG and 2 blocks per games in the regular season. During the playoffs, she averaged 16.9 PPG, 9.3 RPB and 5.0 BPG.
Both Canadians appear on ESPN’s Top-100 rankings. Day-Wilson was ranked at No. 9 at her position and 41st overall in the 2021 class. Lattimore was ranked No. 6 at forward and 38th overall in the class of 2021.