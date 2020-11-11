Royal Crown Academic School's senior girls basketball team members and Crestwood Prep alumni Shayeann Day-Wilson and Latasha Lattimore have both signed letters of intent to play for Syracuse University’s women’s basketball team in 2021.

Day-Wilson, a point guard, averaged 13.2 points per game, 5.1 assists per game and 5.1 rebounds per games in the regular season and is coming off back-to-back OSBA Championships with Crestwood Prep. In the postseason, she averaged 14.4 PPG, 8.7 APG and 4.9 RPG.

At forward, Lattimore also played a large role in the two consecutive provincial titles at Crestwood Prep. She averaged 17.5 PPG, 9.5 RPG and 2 blocks per games in the regular season. During the playoffs, she averaged 16.9 PPG, 9.3 RPB and 5.0 BPG.

Both Canadians appear on ESPN’s Top-100 rankings. Day-Wilson was ranked at No. 9 at her position and 41st overall in the 2021 class. Lattimore was ranked No. 6 at forward and 38th overall in the class of 2021.