MELBOURNE, Australia — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski is an Australian Open champion.

Dabrowski and Mate Pavic saved a championship point before combining to beat Rohan Bopanna of India and Timea Babos of Hungary 2-6, 6-4, 11-9 under a closed roof Sunday at Rod Laver Arena.

It's the second career major for Dabrowski, who became the first Canadian woman to win a Grand Slam title last year when she won the French Open mixed championship with Bopanna.

She and Pavic were combining for the first time in Australia, and they hadn't dropped a set on the way to the final.

The season-opening Australia swing has been a good one for the Canadian.

The 25-year-old teamed with China's Xu Yifan to win the Sydney International women's doubles title earlier this month.

Pavic has collected two Grand Slam titles within 24 hours. He teamed with Austrian Oliver Marach to win the men's doubles title Saturday night, in the match that followed Caroline Wozniacki's win over Simona Halep in the women's singles final.

Babos, who won the women's doubles title on Friday, and Bopanna were seemingly in control of the final, which was played indoors after organizers enforced the tournament's extreme heat policy as the temperature neared 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

But Pavic and Dabrowski recovered to level the match in the second set and then raced to a 6-3 lead in the deciding extended tiebreaker.

Later Sunday, defending champion Roger Federer will attempt to win his 20th Grand Slam singles title when he plays Marin Cilic in the men's final.

Federer has an 8-1 head-to-head record against Cilic, including a straight sets win in last year's Wimbledon final.