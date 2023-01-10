The Indianapolis Colts claimed Canadian offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Colts have claimed C Dakoda Shepley off of waivers from the Cowboys. Shepley can officially join his new team following the Super Bowl, per league rules. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 10, 2023

Shepley can officially join the Colts following the Super Bowl as per league rules, Yates said.

The 27-year-old from Windsor, Ont., was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad after being waived by the Seattle Seahawks in August 2022.

Shepley spent the 2021 season with the Seahawks, playing in eight games, after a stint with the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Jets.

A product of the University of British Columbia, Shepley was drafted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders with the fifth-overall pick in the 2018 Canadian Football League Draft.

Shepley played 14 games as a rookie and was the unanimous selection for Saskatchewan Roughriders' Most Outstanding Rookie.