Canadians St-Juste, Palmer drafted by Washington, Chargers in third round

Canadian Benjamin St-Juste was selected in the third round, 74th overall, by the Washington Football Team in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Minnesota defensive back became the second Canadian drafted this year, following Oregon safety Jevon Holland.

St-Juste began his collegiate career at Michigan before transferring to Minnesota in 2019.

After appearing in 10 games with 45 tackles and 10 pass breakups in 2019, St-Juste finished last season with 14 tackles and one pass breakup in five games.