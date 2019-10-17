STOCKHOLM — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is off to the quarterfinals at the Stockholm Open.

The No. 4 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Thursday in a second-round match at the ATP Tour 250 event.

Shapovalov, who got a first-round bye, won 92 per cent of his points when he got his first serve in and saved four of five break-point chances for the 90th-ranked Popyrin.

The 20-year-old Shapovalov, ranked 34th, is looking for his first career ATP Tour title.

The draw could be in the Canadian's favour. Just one other seeded player — No. 5 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain — is left.

Top seed Fabio Fognini of Italy lost 6-1, 6-1 to Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia on Thursday. Tipsarevic, 35, is playing in his final ATP event before retirement.

Shapovalov will face the winner of a match between Mikael Ymer of Sweden and German qualifier Cedrik Marcel-Stebe in the quarterfinals on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019.