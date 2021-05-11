Shapovalov into Italian Open second round

ROME — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is heading to the second round of the Italian Open.

The 13th-seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., crushed Polish qualifier Kamil Majchrzak 6-1, 6-3 at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event on Tuesday.

Shapovalov saved the only break point he faced.

The Canadian had a huge advantage on serve.

He won 81 per cent of his points when he got his first serve in, 40 per cent ahead of Majchrzak's rate.

Shapovalov will face world No. 69 Stefano Travaglia, of Italy, in the second round.

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was scheduled to play No. 8 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina later Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021.