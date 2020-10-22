COLOGNE, Germany — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is out of the Cologne Championship after dropping his opening match.

The third-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., lost 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 to France's Gilles Simon in a second-round match on Thursday at the ATP Tour 250 hard-court event.

Shapovalov, who received a first-round bye, struggled with his serve against the world No. 58. He won 60 per cent of points when he got his first serve in (14 per cent below Simon) and just 38 per cent of points on second serve.

Shapovalov, ranked 12th in the world, was coming off a run to the semifinals at a tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia last week.

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime will play in the quarterfinals at the Cologne Championship on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2020.