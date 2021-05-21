19m ago
Shapovalov tops Cuevas, into Geneva final
Canadian Denis Shapovalov defeated Pablo Cuevas 6-4. 7-5 in the semi-finals at the Geneva Open. With the win, Shapovalov advanced to the final where he will take on Casper Ruud, who defeated Pablo Adujar in the other semi-final match.
TSN.ca Staff
