PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is off to the third round of the Paris Masters after recording his first win over a top-15 player since March.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., upset No. 11 seed Fabio Fognini of Italy 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Shapovalov, ranked 28th in the world, will next face No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev. The German is 3-0 lifetime against Shapovalov.

Milos Raonic, the other Canadian in the singles draw, lost 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-4 to No. 5 seed Dominic Thiem of Austria.

Thiem recorded his only break in the third set to go up 5-4 and then served it out.