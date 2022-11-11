ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Canadian Elite Basketball League is suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's, N.L. after just one season, the league announced on Friday.

CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said the decision to fold the Newfoundland Growlers franchise was made because its home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacked the amenities required by a professional league.

The announcement came two days after the league granted an expansion team to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date.

Morreale said the Growlers could return to St. John's under "better circumstances" in the future.

The Growlers became the CEBL's 10th franchise on Nov. 26, 2021 as part of the league’s third round of expansion since it launched in 2018 with six clubs.

With the Growlers out, the CEBL remains a 10-team circuit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2022.