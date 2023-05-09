Forward Elizabeth Giguere has reached a deal to join the Premier Hockey Federation's Montreal Force, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Giguere, 26, spent last season with the Boston Pride, recording six goals and 22 points in 18 games.

The Quebec City product played five seasons in the NCAA, four with Clarkson University and one with the University of Minnesota-Duluth. She won the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Award as the top NCAA Division I women's hockey player and was also nominated for the award four times. Giguere won a national title with Clarkson in 2017-18.

She skated in all seven games for Team Canada during the 2022-23 Rivalry Series against the United States, recording two assists.