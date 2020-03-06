Canadian featherweight Gavin (Guv'nor) Tucker will face American Billy Quarantillo at a UFC Fight Night card April 25 in Lincoln, Neb.

The main event at the Pinnacle Bank Arena pits Anthony Smith, ranked third among light-heavyweight contenders, against No. 9 Glover Teixeira.

Tucker (11-1-0) is coming off a submission win over South Korea's Seung Woo Choi last July at UFC 240 in Edmonton. The 33-year-old native of Ship Cove, N.L., who trains out of Halifax, suffered four broken bones in his face in his previous fight, a lopsided loss to American Rick (The Gladiator) Glenn at UFC 215, also in Edmonton, in September 2017.

Tucker decisioned Sam Sicilia in his UFC debut in February 2017 in Halifax.

The 31-year-old Quarantillo (13-2-0) submitted Jacob Kilburn in his UFC debut in December after posting a win on Season 3 of "Dana White's Contender Series."

In other Canadian UFC news, Alberta heavyweight Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser is replacing Brazilian Carlos Felipe on a March 28 Fight Night card in Columbus, Ohio.

Boser (17-6-1) will face American Jeff (Lights Out) Hughes (10-3-0 with one no contest) with Felipe dropping out due to visa issues, according to the UFC. The Canadian, who decisioned Daniel Spitz in his UFC debut, is coming off a decision loss to France's Ciryl (Bon Gamin) Gane in December in Busan, South Korea.

Boser, 28, is a native of Bonnyville, Alta., who now calls Edmonton home.

Hughes has lost two UFC fights with a third ruled a no-contest after opponent Todd Duffee couldn't continue because of an accidental eye-poke last September in Vancouver.

The main event at Nationwide Arena sees French heavyweight Francis (The Predator) Ngannou take on Suriname's Jairzinho (Biggi Boy) Rozenstruik.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.