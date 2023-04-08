LAS VEGAS — Brazil's Larissa Pacheco won a unanimous decision over Canadian featherweight Julia (The Jewel) Budd on Friday in the main event of PFL 2.

The judges scored it 30-27, 29-28, 30-27 for the 28-year-old Brazilian who won the Professional Fighters League lightweight title in November, handing two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison her first loss.

Pacheco has since moved down a weight class this season, in search of another championship. Pacheco (20-4-0) has now won seven straight since suffering her second loss at the hands of Harrison in December 2019.

A former Bellator champion, Budd (16-6-0) signed with PFL in September 2021 and got a taste of the promotion the next month when she won a decision over Kaitlin (The Striking) Viking. The 39-year-old from Port Moody, B.C., lost a unanimous decision to New Zealand's Genah (Fabioso) Fabian last May and a split decision to Aspen Ladd in November.

Unlike other MMA promotions, the PFL features a regular season and playoffs, culminating in championship bouts with a title and US$1 million on the line. Canadian Olivier (The Canadian Gangster) Aubin-Mercier knocked out Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray with one punch in the second round in November to claim the lightweight title and the seven-figure prize.

The 2023 PFL season kicked off April 1 with PFL 1 in Las Vegas.

Pacheco weighed in at 146 pounds, while Budd was 145.6 pounds.

Budd looked to move in the first round at The Theater at Virgin Hotels, keeping out of the reach of Pacheco's power. Budd landed a takedown midway through the round, pushing the Brazilian against the fence.

The two clinched at the fence in the second round, with Budd firing knees. Pacheco fought off another Budd takedown attempt, landing on top of the Canadian, first in side control and then half-guard.

Pacheco landed a couple of powerful punches early in the third round. And the Brazilian ended up on Budd's back midway through the round when the fight went to the canvas. Budd fought off a submission attempt and reversed the position. Pacheco then did the same, landing blows from above as the bout ended.

Budd outstruck Pacheco 80-71, according to the PFL. But the Brazilian delivered the more powerful blows.

Budd lost her 145-pound Bellator title to Brazilian icon Cris Cyborg at Bellator 238 in January 2020, ending an 11-fight win streak.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2023.