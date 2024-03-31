Canadian featherweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson wins third straight in the UFC

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Canadian featherweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson won his third straight UFC fight Saturday, stopping American (Senor Perfecto) Bill Algeo in the first round on a UFC Fight Night card.

The 32-year-old from Huntsville, Ont., who also spends time training in Stoney Creek, Ont., is now unbeaten in his last four fights (3-0-1) after losing four of his first five bouts in the promotion.

Canadian-based Lupita (Loopy) Godinez, ranked 10th among UFC strawweights, lost a decision to fifth-ranked Virna (Carcara) Jandiroba.

The main event at Boardwalk Hall saw France's Manon (The Beast) Fiorot, ranked third among flyweight contenders, win a unanimous (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) decision over No. 2 Erin (Cold Blooded) Blanchfield of the U.S.

Nelson (16-5-1) and Algeo came out swinging and kicking. And Algeo went down after taking a right to the head in the first minute. Algeo survived and the two clinched at the fence.

The two returned to the centre of the cage, exchanging blows. As the crowd started chanting "Let's go Bill," Nelson wobbled Algeo with an overhand right. Algeo was backed into the fence and continued to absorb punches with referee Gary Copeland stepping in as two more landed.

Algeo and the crowd didn't like the stoppage, which came four minutes into the round. But the American was taking punishment and his legs were gone.

"It was a matter of time. I think the ref did his job." said Nelson, whose fiancée and 10-day-old son were in the crowd.

"Anybody that's got some criticisms, I can be back in this Octagon next week if you want to come on down. I'm here and I'm ready," he added as the crowd booed.

The two combined for 62 significant strikes in four minutes with Nelson holding a 32-30 edge, according to UFC Stats.

Nelson called out American Nate (The Train) Landwehr after the bout when asked who he wants to fight next. Landwehr knocked out Jamall (Prettyboy) Emmers in the first round earlier on the card.

Philadelphia's Algeo (18-9-0) had won four of his last five fights.

Jandiroba (19-3-0) won a 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 decision over Godinez (12-4-0). All three judges gave the 35-year-old Brazilian the first and third round with two giving Godinez the second round, which was mostly spent on the ground grappling.

Godinez had a 38-30 edge in significant strikes but was taken down twice by Jandiroba. Godinez rebuffed seven other takedown attempts.

Jandiroba came on strong in the third and the bout finished with the Brazilian attached to Godinez's back

Saturday's bout was the fifth in a little over a year for Godinez, who holds her fight camps at UFC strawweight champion Alexa Grasso's Lobo Gym in Guadalajara.

Godinez was born in Mexico but came to Vancouver with her family when she was 14. Her father moved the family to safety after receiving threats from a cartel.

In 2023, she became the first woman to win four UFC fights in a calendar year when she beat Cynthia Calvillo (April 8), Emily Ducotte (May 20), Elise Reed (Sept. 16) and Tabatha (Baby Shark) Ricci (Nov. 11).

The 30-year-old Godinez also holds the modern-era record for shortest time between three UFC appearances at 42 days, fighting on Oct. 9, Oct. 16 and Nov. 20 of 2021.

Her sister Ana has qualified to represent Canada in wrestling at the Paris Olympics with Karla, another sister, hoping to join her at a last-ditch qualifier in Istanbul in May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2024.