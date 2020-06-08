Canadian Felicia (Feenom) Spencer made a basic purse of US$125,000 for her loss by decision Saturday to featherweight champion Amanda (Lioness) Nunes at UFC 250.

Nunes, who also holds the UFC bantamweight crown, made $450,000, including a $100,000 win bonus, according to figures released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Spencer, who was born in Montreal but moved to the U.S. with her family when she was four, missed out on a $75,000 win bonus.

The Nevada commission figures do not include UFC bonuses. Nunes will earn far more than the listed amount thanks to her cut of the pay-per-view.

The money issue was front and centre at the Las Vegas card with UFC president Dana White having to respond to recent complaints over pay from light-heavyweight champion Jon (Bones) Jones and welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal.

After his one-punch knockout win over veteran bantamweight Eddy Wineland on Saturday, (Sugar) Sean O'Malley said he deserved a better payday.

O'Malley made $80,000, including a $40,000 win bonus, according to the Nevada commission. He also earned a $50,000 performance bonus announced by the UFC.

"I just want it to be fair," said O'Malley, who said his contract was supposed to be renegotiated after his last win over Jose Alberto Quinonez.

"I definitely just want to be paid what I feel I'm worth," he added

White responded to the complaints by saying everything was upside-down during the pandemic and that fighters didn't have to fight if they didn't want to.

Nunes, a Brazilian who trains in Florida, held a 124-42 edge in significant strikes over Spencer in earning a lopsided 50-44, 50-45, 50-44 decision over the Canadian.

According to the Nevada commission, Spencer will have to have a "non-displaced left orbital floor and nasal fracture" cleared by a surgeon or else not fight until Dec. 4. At a minimum, she was ordered to have no contact until July 22 and not to fight until Aug. 6.

Spencer, meanwhile, posted a social media photo that showed her smiling with her stepdaughter Addie and their dog.

"Nice to be home in Orlando," she wrote,

Nunes was ordered to have an X-ray of her right tibia/fibula with a suspension until Dec. 4 unless a doctor clears her. Her minimum suspension is no contact until June 28 and no contest until July 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2020.