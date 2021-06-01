Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the 2021 French Open, dropping his opening round matchup in four sets (3-6, 6-7, 6-4, 4-6) to Italy’s Andreas Seppi on Tuesday.

After losing the first two sets, Auger-Aliassime battled back to keep himself in the match by grinding out a third-set victory, fighting back from 2-4 down.

Unfortunately his bid to advance at Roland-Garros for the first time in his career came to an end in the fourth set.

Leylah Annie Fernandez is the final Canadian remaining in the singles draw at the French Open, she will face Madison Keys on Wednesday.