MONACO — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Monte Carlo Masters after losing 7-6 (3), 6-1 to No. 16 seed Cristian Garin of Chile in the first round.

The match resumed Tuesday after rain suspended play with Auger-Aliassime leading 4-2 at the clay-court event on Monday.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, couldn't match Garin's service stats.

Garin won 76 per cent of points on first serve, while Auger-Aliassime was at 64. On second serve, Garin had the 61-45 percentage edge.

Auger-Aliassime also struggled with his forehand, making 28 unforced errors.

Ranked 21st in the world, Auger-Aliassime is gearing up for the French Open, where he was eliminated in the first round last year.

Garin will face Australia's John Millman in the second round.

