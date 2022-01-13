DEER VALLEY RESORT, Utah — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury climbed a World Cup podium for the 100th time Thursday, capturing gold in men's moguls.

The 29-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished first with a score of 83.28 points.

Japan's Ikuma Horishima (81.98) and Kosuke Sugimoto (79.02) took silver and bronze respectively.

Laurent Dumais of Quebec City finished 11th.

Thursday's win marked Kingsbury's seventh World Cup medal this season and his sixth gold.

He is the reigning Olympic champion in men's moguls and will head to his third Winter Games in Beijing next month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2022.