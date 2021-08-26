Canadian GK Labbé set to sign with PSG

Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé, whose penalty shootout heroics helped Canada win gold at the Tokyo Olympics, is expected to undergo a medical Thursday and sign a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

A source, granted anonymity because the deal had yet to be made public, confirmed the move.

PSG, already home to Canadians Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema, acquired Labbé from Sweden’s FC Rosengard.

PSG lost its No. 1 ‘keeper, Chilean international Christiane Endler, to Lyon in June.

The 34-year-old Labbé, from Stony Plain, Alta., has won 83 caps for Canada with 43 clean sheets.

Labbé is represented by A&V Sports, which also looks after Canadian star defender Kadeisha Buchanan among others. Buchanan plays for Lyon, another French powerhouse.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2021.