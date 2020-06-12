5h ago
Canadian Tracker: Hadwin in contention at Colonial
Adam Hadwin is the top Canadian as Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes are in good position to make the cut as the PGA Tour continues its return with the second round of Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas. Follow the Canadian golfers on TSN.ca.
TSN.ca Staff
Top of the Leaderboard
Adam Hadwin - Tees off at 2:50pm ET
|Rank T12
|Total -5
|Leader -11
Second Round Tracker
|Holes
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Front
|Total
|PAR
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|35
|70
|Hadwin
|Round Status
Mackenzie Hughes - Tees off at 3:01pm
|Rank T68
|Total -1
|Leader -11
Second Round Tracker
|Holes
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Front
|Total
|PAR
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|35
|70
|Hughes
|Round Status
Corey Conners
|Rank T12
|Total -5
|Leader -11
Second Round Tracker
|Holes
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Front
|Total
|PAR
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|35
|70
|Conners
|3
|Round Status
|-1