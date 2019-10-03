LAS VEGAS — Canada's Nick Taylor has the lead after his opening round at the PGA Tour's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

The native of Abbotsford, B.C., shot an 8-under 63 today to put him two shots ahead of Americans Sam Ryder, Phil Mickelson and Brian Gay toward the conclusion of the morning wave.

Taylor, 31, is coming off for a tie for 10th last week at the Safeway Open.

The Canadian, who had six birdies and an eagle on the par-four 15th in the opening round, is in his sixth consecutive season on the PGA Tour. His lone win came in late 2014 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Meanwhile, fellow Canadian Graham DeLaet made his first PGA appearance in nearly two years because of a back injury today.

The 37-year-old native of Weyburn, Sask., shot a 4-over 75. DeLaet had a triple bogey on No. 3 and was 7 over though 11 before rallying with three consecutive birdies from Nos. 13-15.

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., carded a one-under 70.

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford and Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., had afternoon tee times.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2019.