SINGAPORE — Canadian golfer Richard T. Lee carded a 6-under 65 during Saturday's third round to remain near the top of the leaderboard at the Singapore Open.

Heading into Sunday's final round, Toronto's Lee is at 13-under — just four shots back of leader Matt Kuchar of the United States.

Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines and Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand are both at 14-under and sitting in second.

The $1-million US tournament is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Japan Tour. It features a solid international field, including Sweden's Henrik Stenson and England's Justin Rose.

Rose (68) sits in sixth at 11-under, two shots behind Lee and Joohyung Kim of South Korea.

While Stenson (74) was tied for 41st at 1-over.

Lee, 29, has won twice on the Asian Tour and finished 33rd on the circuit's order of merit last year.

Lee ranks 392nd in the world golf rankings.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18 2020.