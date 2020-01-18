2h ago
Canadian golfer T. Lee heads into Singapore Open final round 4 shots back
The Canadian Press
SINGAPORE — Canadian golfer Richard T. Lee carded a 6-under 65 during Saturday's third round to remain near the top of the leaderboard at the Singapore Open.
Heading into Sunday's final round, Toronto's Lee is at 13-under — just four shots back of leader Matt Kuchar of the United States.
Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines and Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand are both at 14-under and sitting in second.
The $1-million US tournament is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Japan Tour. It features a solid international field, including Sweden's Henrik Stenson and England's Justin Rose.
Rose (68) sits in sixth at 11-under, two shots behind Lee and Joohyung Kim of South Korea.
While Stenson (74) was tied for 41st at 1-over.
Lee, 29, has won twice on the Asian Tour and finished 33rd on the circuit's order of merit last year.
Lee ranks 392nd in the world golf rankings.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18 2020.