Canadian Grand Prix, U.S. Open headline stacked weekend on TSN, TSN+

The NHL and NBA both crowned champions this week, but there is no sign of the sports calendar slowing down.

TSN brings you a weekend of action-packed coverage, featuring the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal and the U.S. Open in Los Angeles.

Max Verstappen, who leads the F1 Driver Standings, enters the race as the defending champion at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Montreal-born Lance Stroll will make his fifth appearance in the race where his best results have been ninth place in both 2017 and 2019. The Aston Martin driver finished 10th last year.

Nick Taylor will lead a contingent of Canadians in the field at the U.S. Open after his dramatic victory at the Canadian Open. Matt Fitzpatrick of England is the defending champion.

TSN will also bring you live coverage of CFL, MLB, UFC, and more.

How to watch a stacked weekend of sports on TSN and TSN+

Thursday:

U.S. Open first round coverage beginning at 9:40 a.m. ET/6:40 a.m. PT LIVE on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App. You can also watch featured groups in a limited-time free preview of TSN +, and multiple feeds on the TSN Multiplex.

+, and multiple feeds on the TSN Multiplex. Calgary Stampeders vs. Ottawa Redblacks beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Friday:

U.S. Open second round beginning at 9:40 a.m. ET/6:40 a.m. PT LIVE on TSN4, TSN+ and the TSN Multiplex.

F1 practice LIVE on TSN+ beginning at 1:20 p.m. ET/10:20 a.m. PT, on TSN5 beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT, and watch multiple feeds on the TSN multiplex.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN1/3, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Saturday:

U.S. Open third round beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on TSN4, TSN+ and the TSN Multiplex.

F1 practice beginning at 12:20 p.m. ET/9:20 a.m. PT LIVE on TSN+ and the TSN Multiplex.

F1 qualifying beginning at 3:55 p.m./12:55 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN1/5, TSN+ and the TSN Multiplex.

Edmonton Elks vs. BC Lions beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN1/3, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Special Olympics World Games Berlin: Opening Ceremony beginning at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

2023 Horse Racing: Pepsi North America Cup at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier beginning with the prelims at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Sunday: