MONTREAL — Hergy Mayala is returning to the Montreal Alouettes.

A CFL source said Thursday the Canadian receiver had re-signed with the CFL club. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the Alouettes hadn't announced the move.

The six-foot-one, 208-pound Mayala became a CFL free agent in February and signed with the New Orleans Breakers of the United States Football League. However, he never played with the club.

Mayala, 27, had 33 catches for 409 yards and two TDs last season, his first with Montreal.

Mayala was born in Congo but grew up in Montreal. He was selected in the first round, eighth overall, in the 2019 CFL draft by the Calgary Stampeders out of the University of Connecticut, where he had 113 receptions for 1,352 yards and 12 TDs in 42 games.

Mayala registered 38 catches for 562 yard and five TDs as a CFL rookie _ all career highs. He has appeared in 46 career regular-season games, recording 100 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2023.