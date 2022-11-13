SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom — Canadian ice dancers Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha won bronze at the MK John Wilson Trophy on Sunday.

Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri took gold with 213.74 points and Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson were second with 205.56.

Lajoie, from Boucherville, Que., and Lagha, from St-Hubert, Que., finished third with 198.95 points. It was their second ISU Grand Prix figure skating podium of the season.

Alicia Fabbri of Terrebonne, Que., and Paul Ayer of Brossard, Que., were eighth and Haley Sales and Nikolas Wamsteeker of Langley, B.C., were ninth.

Mai Mihara of Japan won gold in the women's event. American Isabeau Levito took silver and Anastasiia Gubanova of Georgia picked up bronze.

Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., was eighth.

The fifth stop on the circuit is the NHK Trophy starting Friday in Sapporo, Japan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2022.