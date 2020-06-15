MUNICH — Canadian international Alphonso Davies has been voted Bayern Munich's player of the month for May.

The 19-year-old fullback got 37 per cent of the fan vote, ahead of Joshua Kimmich (30 per cent), Thomas Mueller (14 per cent), Benjamin Pavard (six per cent) and Leon Goretzka (five per cent).

The award comes three days after Davies won the Bundesliga Rookie Award for May, beating out Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram and RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku.

Bayern (23-4-4) defeated Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 on Saturday to move within one victory of a record-extending eighth consecutive title.

The Bavarian powerhouse only needs to win at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen on Tuesday to be crowned German champion once again

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.