LONDON — Canadian international forward Adriana Leon will miss the rest of the FA Women's Super League season after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured foot.

The English league runs through May 9. There was no immediate word on whether her recovery will stretch into the Tokyo Olympics, whose soccer competition is scheduled for July 21 through Aug. 7.

In a release Tuesday, West Ham said the surgery happened last Friday.

Leon posted a photo of herself in action in Canadian colours with the words "Missing it" and a crying face emoji on Instagram.

The 28-year-old from King City, Ont., has won 66 caps for Canada with 19 goals and four assists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2021