BOYDS, Md. — Canadian international forward Jenna Hellstrom has joined the Washington Spirit of the NWSL.

The 24-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., played most recently for KIF Orebro in Sweden. Prior to that she was with Sweden's FC Rosengard, Djurgardens IF and Vaxjo DFF. She played her collegiate soccer at Kent State University where she led the MAC conference as a senior in both assists (10) and points (38).

Hellstrom is the all-time leader in 12 different career and single-season categories at Kent State, including goals (37), assists (33), winning goals (17) and points (107). Hellstrom also became the school's first NSCAA All-American after leading the team to its first-ever MAC championship.

Hellstrom has won four caps for Canada, making her debut in March 2018. She was a member of Canada's team at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France but did not see action.

"Jenna will certainly fit our style of play and give us plenty of options on both flanks going into the 2020 NWSL season," Spirit coach Richie Burke said in a statement. "She is a welcome addition to the squad and I believe she will flourish in our environment.

"Jenna is a full Canadian international and the type of player we've been looking for to fill our needs in wide areas. She is a strong player who is full of running and someone we have been tracking for a while."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2019.