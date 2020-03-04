OTTAWA — Atletico Ottawa has made Canadian international winger Ben Fisk its first signing.

Fisk, 27, spent last season with Pacific FC, scoring six goals and adding five assists in 24 Canadian Premier League games (including 19 starts). He played 1,662 minutes.

He previously played for Ireland's Derry City FC, FC Edmonton, Spain's Deportivo La Coruna and Coruxo FC, the USL's Charleston Battery, and the Vancouver Whitecaps under-23 side.

"We are delighted to have secured Ben," Atletico Ottawa CEO Fernando Lopez said in a statement Wednesday. "Ben Fisk brings a wealth of talent and his experience playing in the CPL coupled with his international experience in Spain aligns with the values of the Atletico de Madrid's brand and he will be a valuable asset of talent and experience, as well as be a leader on and off the pitch."

Expansion Ottawa will open the pre-season March 11 in Spain at the training complex of parent club Atletico Madrid.

The club is slated to return to Ottawa on April 7 to continue preparations for its league debut April 18 against champion Forge FC in Hamilton. Ottawa's home opener is May 16 against HFX Wanderers FC at TD Place Stadium.

"As a proud Canadian I'm extremely excited for the opportunity to represent our nation's capital in the CPL," Fisk said in a statement.

The Vancouver native won two caps for Canada in 2017, starting against Bermuda and coming in off the bench against Scotland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2020.